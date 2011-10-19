MILAN Oct 19 The head of French utility EDF Henri Proglio is expected to present to the Italian government his group's proposal for the reorganisation of Italian utility Edison before the end of the week, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Italy's No.2 power generator, which is worth more than $6 billion, is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A through a complex shareholder pact.

"Proglio will call (Industry Minister Paolo) Romani by the end of the week," one of the sources said.

A second source confirmed Proglio would be contacting the minister.

EDF was not immediately available for a comment.

EDF, which owns about 50 percent of Edison, reached an agreement in March with Italian investors that would give it majority control in return for power-generation assets, a deal that was blocked by Rome.

The shareholder pact between EDF and the Italian investors, which locks up 61.3 percent of capital, is due to expire at the end of October. If no agreement is reached by then a competitive bid for assets could ensue. (Reporting By Giancarlo Navach and Stephen Jewkes)