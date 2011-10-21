MILAN Oct 21 France's EDF is set to postpone to early next week its counterproposal on the reorganisation of Edison , a source close to the matter said on Friday.

"It's going toward a postponing to early next week for the EDF counterproposal," the source said.

The head of the French utility, Henri Proglio, was expected to present to the Italian government his group's proposal for the reorganisation of Italy's No. 2 power generator before the end of the week, two sources had told Reuters on Wednesday.

Italian shareholders in Edison have proposed to EDF to value a three-year put option on their stake in the Italian utility at book value, a source close to the matter told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, Writing by Michel Rose)