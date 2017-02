MILAN Jan 24 French utility EDF will present on Wednesday a new request to Italy's market regulator Consob on the price EDF offered to buy out minority shareholders in the deal that gave it control of Edison, a source close to EDF said on Tuesday.

The French electricity giant had defended the terms of its buyout of minorities at Italy's No. 2 utility Edison in a letter to Italian regulator Consob published late last year.

This new request paves the way for Consob to rule on the price of the buyout proposed by EDF. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)