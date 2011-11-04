MILAN Nov 4 French utility EDF said on Friday it had agreed with a core group of Italian shareholders to extend the shareholder pact of Italian utility Edison to the end of November.

EDF and the Italian shareholders have the right to give notice of termination of the pact at any time prior to the date, EDF said in a statement.

Edison is controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A .

The two sides have reached a broad agreement on a reorganisation of Edison that would give control of Edison to the French group.

Completion of the deal is subject to authorisations and approval by the relevant antitrust and regulatory authorities, EDF said.

"There can be no assurance that a transaction will be realised," it said. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)