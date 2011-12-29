MILAN Dec 29 The price that EDF would pay for taking control of Italy's No. 2 utility Edison is fair, the chairman of the French utility said on Thursday, adding he was confident about a decision by market watchdog Consob on the deal.

"It's a fair price, based on a correct valuation, on the average price of the last 12 months. We are waiting with confidence for the Consob decision," EDF Chairman Henri Proglio said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday.

EDF said on Tuesday it will pay 0.84 euros a share to boost its stake in Edison to 81 percent from 50 percent, with Italian shareholders gaining ownership of affiliate Edipower.

The deal is subject to Consob confirming the price of a minorities bid will not exceed that value. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)