MILAN Dec 29 The price that EDF
would pay for taking control of Italy's No. 2 utility Edison
is fair, the chairman of the French utility said on
Thursday, adding he was confident about a decision by market
watchdog Consob on the deal.
"It's a fair price, based on a correct valuation, on the
average price of the last 12 months. We are waiting with
confidence for the Consob decision," EDF Chairman Henri Proglio
said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday.
EDF said on Tuesday it will pay 0.84 euros a share to boost
its stake in Edison to 81 percent from 50 percent, with Italian
shareholders gaining ownership of affiliate Edipower.
The deal is subject to Consob confirming the price of a
minorities bid will not exceed that value.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)