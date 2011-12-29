* EDF chairman says price is fair - press interview

MILAN, Dec 29 The price that EDF is prepared to offer to buy out minorities at Italy's No. 2 utility Edison is fair, the French utility's chairman said on Thursday, adding he is confident about regulator Consob's decision on the deal.

"It's a fair price, based on a correct valuation, the average price of the last 12 months. We confidently await the decision of Consob," Henri Proglio said in an interview with Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

State-controlled EDF said on Tuesday it will pay 700 million euros ($906.25 million) to boost its stake in Edison to 81 percent from 50 percent in a deal that values Edison shares at 0.84 euros.

The deal is subject to Consob confirming that the price of a minorities bid will not exceed that value. Under Italian law a change of ownership triggers a mandatory bid for the shares of minority investors.

Consob has asked EDF and the core Italian investors, led by regional utility A2A, to clarify terms of the deal including exactly how they had reached the 0.84 euro price.

On Thursday the supervisory and management boards of A2A approved the preliminary agreement with EDF for the revamp at Edison.

Asked if Edison would remain listed after the agreement was finalised Proglio said it depended on how the bid proceeded.

"Our intention is to keep the listing ... I'd say there was a 95 percent chance Edison will remain listed," he said.

Proglio said the deal reached was much better financially for EDF than two previous agreements reached in October and March which fell through.

"Industrially it is decidedly more simple. Besides I can't stand not having total control of our presence in a market," he said.

Financially-speaking the first two deals were better for A2A. "For the Italian partners it is a politically-sellable agreement," he said.

Under the latest deal, the Italian investors will get prize power generating assets to become one of Italy's leading power producers.

Proglio said Edison would be interested in growth through acquisitions.

"There are many assets on the market, foreign operators who intend to sell," he said.

Speculation has been growing that Germany's E.ON is looking to downsize its activities in Italy.

At 1200 GMT Edison shares were down 0.06 percent and A2A were down 0.13 percent. The STOXX Europe 600 utilities index was up 0.27 percent. ($1 = 0.7724 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)