PARIS, Sept 15 The co-owners of Edison -- Italian holding company Delmi, its backer A2A and French utility EDF -- said on Thursday they had agreed to extend the terms of their shareholder pact to Oct. 31.

A statement from the companies said: "EDF, A2A and Delmi have today agreed to extend the term of the shareholders' agreement relating to Edison and Transalpina di Energia to 31st October, 2011. The deadline for giving notice of termination of the agreement is now 31st October, 2011."

Delmi is a group of Italian shareholders that own 50 percent of the Transalpina di Energia joint venture that holds 61.3 percent of Edison. EDF owns the other 50 percent of Transalpina.

In March, fearing subsequent French takeovers of top Italian companies, the centre-right government opposed a shareholder accord that would have given EDF full control of Edison in return for certain power-generating assets such as those owned by Edison's Edipower affiliate.

Sources close to the situation said that Italian Industry Minister Paolo Romani will meet the head of EDF, Henri Proglio, on Sept. 23 as part of talks over the reorganisation of Edison. (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Daniel Flynn)