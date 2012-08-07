PARIS Aug 7 French state-controlled utility EDF said on Tuesday that it now controls 98 percent of Italy's Edison following a mandatory tender offer for the power company's ordinary shares.

EDF, which said it planned to delist the remaining Edison shares, said it would offer to buy the outstanding shares for 0.89 euros each during a supplementary offer period from Aug. 13 until Sept. 4. (Reporting By Christian Plumb; editing by Daniel Flynn)