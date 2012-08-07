Strike forces Alitalia to cancel hundreds of flights
ROME, Feb 23 Struggling Italian airline Alitalia was forced to cancel 60 percent of scheduled flights on Thursday as its employees went on strike to protest about employment conditions.
PARIS Aug 7 French state-controlled utility EDF said on Tuesday that it now controls 98 percent of Italy's Edison following a mandatory tender offer for the power company's ordinary shares.
EDF, which said it planned to delist the remaining Edison shares, said it would offer to buy the outstanding shares for 0.89 euros each during a supplementary offer period from Aug. 13 until Sept. 4. (Reporting By Christian Plumb; editing by Daniel Flynn)
BERLIN, Feb 23 Two senior members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives on Thursday warned election rivals the Social Democrats (SPD) against politicising Germany's efforts to increase military spending, saying security threats made such steps essential.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Energy Transfer Partners LP said on Thursday that 99 percent of its controversial Dakota Access Pipeline is complete after receiving all federal authorizations necessary earlier this month.