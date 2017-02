PARIS Oct 6 A ruling by the constitutional court of the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg that the state government's purchase of EDF'S 45 percent stake in utility EnBW was unlawful does not call into question the validity of the $6 billion deal, French power group EDF said on Thursday.

"The decision announced today... has no impact on the validity and the binding nature of the sale concluded by EDF," EDF said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Marie Maitre; Editing by James Regan)