STUTTGART, Germany Oct 6 The constitutional court of the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg ruled on Thursday that the state government's purchase of EDF'S 45 percent stake in utility EnBW was unlawful.

The court said that Stefan Mappus, the state's premier at the time, should have consulted the state parliament in Stuttgart before agreeing to the 4.7 billion euro deal in December 2010. (Reporting by Franz-Norbert Piontek; Writing by Ludwig Burger)