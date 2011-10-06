STUTTGART, Germany Oct 6 The German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg will hold onto its stake in regional utility EnBW regardless of a court judgement ruling the state's purchase was illegal since parliament was not involved.

"We have (a stake in) EnBW, that's a fact, and we will work with it," said Andreas Stoch, deputy floor leader of the junior coalition partner Social Democrats (SPD) in the state parliament.

Earlier, the state's constitutional court agreed with the new government that its predecessor had not acted lawfully in paying 4.7 billion euros to buy an interest in its regional utility from France's EDF . (Reporting by Franz-Norbert Piontek; Writing by Christiaan Hetzner)