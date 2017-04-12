LONDON, April 12 Britain's EDF Energy will raise its dual fuel bills paid by direct debit by 7.2 percent from June 21, the company said on Wednesday.

The rise will add around 78 pounds ($97.51) a year to the average dual bill, which is for both gas and electricity, EDF Energy, the British arm of French utility EDF said.

Around 55 percent of the company's customers will be unaffected by the changes as they have fixed-terms tariffs, EDF said. ($1 = 0.7999 pounds) (Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens)