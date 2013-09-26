* Hollande pledged to close 1.8-GW Fessenheim plant in 2016
* Wants to cap French nuclear power capacity at current 63
GW
* EDF's 1.65-GW Flamanville due to start power production in
2016
PARIS, Sept 26 France's plan to cap nuclear
power output capacity means operator EDF must close its
oldest plant, Fessenheim before it can get permission to bring
online its next-generation reactor at Flamanville, a French
official said.
French President Francois Hollande said last week an energy
transition law, set to be adopted before the end of next year,
will include a cap on nuclear capacity at its current level.
France, the world's most nuclear-reliant country, has 58
reactors operated by state-run utility EDF, with a total
capacity of 63,260 megawatts (MW).
"The announcement of a cap to production capacity is a real
signal for Fessenheim, because EDF will need to have it shut if
it wants to obtain a production authorisation for Flamanville,"
Francis Rol-Tanguy, inter-ministerial delegate in charge of the
closure of Fessenheim, said.
"The energy transition law will propose making it compulsory
to close capacity, even though Fessenheim may not be mentioned
by name," he told Reuters.
An EDF spokesman said the company had yet to apply for
government permission to start producing power at Flamanville
and could not immediately say when it would do so.
Hollande gave Rol-Tanguy the task of carrying out his
campaign pledge to close down the two 900-MW reactors at the
Fessenheim plant, located in a zone potentially prone to seismic
activity by the Rhine on the German border, before the end of
2016.
The promise has been opposed by EDF, the plant's workers,
unions and even some members of Hollande's Socialist party, who
argue Fessenheim has been deemed safe by French nuclear safety
regulator ASN and supplies cheap, clean electricity.
EDF is now building its next-generation 1,650-megawatt
reactor in Flamanville on the Normandy coast, which is scheduled
to start production in 2016, four years later than initially
planned.
Rol-Tanguy agreed with ASN head Pierre-Franck Chevet who
said this month in a newspaper interview that closing down
Fessenheim in 2016 will mean dismantling it in around 2018.
"We cannot start dismantling as long as the nuclear fuel is
on the site, so not earlier than 2, 3 years after the plant is
closed, because the fuel will remain in the spent-fuel pools
before being sent to (Areva's nuclear reprocessing
plant in) La Hague," he said.
(Reporting by Michel Rose and Marion Douet; Editing by Anthony
Barker)