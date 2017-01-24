PARIS Jan 24 The board of French
state-controlled utility EDF has approved state
compensation for the planned closure of EDF's Fessenheim nuclear
plant, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for EDF declined to comment on the matter.
EDF and the French government had previously agreed in
August on a 400 million-euro ($430 million) compensation package
for the closure of Fessenheim.
The 1,800-MW Fessenheim plant in northeastern France was
commissioned in 1978 and is scheduled to stop production this
year following a 2012 election campaign promise by outgoing
President Francois Hollande.
Trade unions and some candidates in France's April and May
presidential election, including conservative frontrunner
Francois Fillon, are against the closure. He has promised to
halt the shutdown.
