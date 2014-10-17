PARIS Oct 16 French President Francois Hollande
assured environmentalist lawmakers this week that he would live
up to a promise to close France's oldest nuclear plant, the
Greens chief said on Friday.
Energy Minister Segolene Royal left the door open in
September to the possibility of keeping state-controlled power
group EDF's Fessenheim plant on the German border open,
although she said its closure was the preferred option.
Hollande promised in his presidential manifesto to close
down the 1,600-megawatt (MW) plant, but the deeply unpopular
leader has since met stiff resistance from EDF's unions and
management as well as local politicians.
"Fessenheim will close. We have spoken about it with the
president," the head of the Green party Emmanuelle Cosse said on
France Info radio. "Fessenheim will close ... before 2017."
"That's what he says and I know that maybe I am the only
person in France to believe it, but I'm telling you that
Fessenheim will close. It's a presidential promise," added
Cosse, who met with Hollande earlier this week.
Hollande's ruling Socialists have seen their majority in
parliament gradually erode and such an assurance can help win
backing from the Greens in parliament as the government face a
battle passing the 2015 budget in the coming months.
Royal said in late September that EDF had invested 500
million euros in Fessenheim in recent years to upgrade it, and
did not rule out that another one may be chosen for closure
instead of it.
(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; writing by Leigh Thomas)