PARIS, April 22 French state-controlled utility
EDF said in a statement it plans to propose a 4 billion
euro share capital increase by the closure of its 2016 accounts
as well as an option to pay the dividend related to fiscal years
2016 and 2017 in shares.
It also said it plans a reduction in operational
expenditures of at least 1 billion in 2019 compared to 2015 and
said it plans to sell asssets worth about 10 billion euros by
2020.
EDF said these asset sales would include its power grid unit
RTE, thermal power generation assets outside France and
companies in which it has minority equity stakes.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Greg Mahlich)