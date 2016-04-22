* State to provide 3 bln of 4 bln euro share issue
* EDF to propose scrip dividend on 2016, 2017 earnings
* Hinkley Point's final decision delayed a few weeks
* Source says state EDF stake to remain around 85 pct
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, April 22 French utility EDF has
secured a new government-backed multi billion-euro financing
package ahead of making the final investment decision on its
Hinkley Point nuclear power plant project in Britain.
Without mentioning the 18 billion-pound (23 billion euros)
British project, EDF said on Friday that following a review of
long-term financing requirements, its board had decided to issue
4 billion euros worth of shares "by the closure of the 2016
accounts".
In addition, it said it will offer to pay dividends on 2016
and 2017 profits in shares. The government, as the 85 percent
majority shareholder, has already accepted to take its dividend
for 2015 in shares, saving EDF 1.8 billion euros of cash.
Separately, the government said it would subscribe to 3
billion euros of the planned 4 billion euro capital increase and
would also take the scrip dividend options.
In an interview with French daily Le Figaro after the board
meeting, EDF chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy said the firm
needed additional financial means for future projects.
He added that while EDF's cash position is healthy, the
credit rating agencies have already downgraded the company last
year and may do so again shortly.
"EDF is highly in debt and the imbalance between the
company's assets and its equity capital is worrying," he said.
The government also said that in order for EDF to finance
its new projects it would back a plan to open up the capital of
its grid operator unit RTE to outside investors by end June,
with a view to completing the sale of shares by end 2016.
The government has already said state-owned bank Caisse des
Depots et Consignations could buy half of RTE.
EDF said on Friday the RTE sale is part of a plan to sell 10
billion euros worth of assets by 2020, including thermal power
generation plants outside France and companies in which EDF has
minority equity stakes.
The company also plans to cut operational expenditures by at
least 1 billion in 2019 compared to 2015.
Ahead of the financing plan announcement, EDF put back the
final investment decision on Hinkley Point by several weeks to
give time to conduct a consultation with its works council.
Two sources close to EDF said Levy had agreed to a works
council review, which should delay a final investment decision
until after EDF's May 12 shareholders meeting.
A source close to the French economy ministry said the works
council procedure could take two to four months.
The source also said the state's EDF stake should remain
around 85 percent as the state's partial subscription to the
share issue will compensate the dilution of the share dividend.
(1 euro = 0.7791 pounds)
