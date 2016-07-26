Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
PARIS, July 26 Shareholders of France's EDF approved on Tuesday a planned 4 billion euro ($4.4 billion) capital increase ahead of the state-controlled utility's decision on its Hinkley Point UK nuclear project on Thursday.
EDF announced the capital increase in April, when the government said the French state would subscribe to 3 billion euros of the increase as part of a financing package under which the state would also take its dividend in shares instead of cash on 2016 and 2017 earnings.
The company will issue new shares before the closure of its 2016 financial accounts in February 2017. The timing will depend on market conditions.
($1 = 0.9087 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Mark Potter)
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group is considering holding a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.