PARIS, April 5 A fire that broke out at EDF's
Penly 2 nuclear reactor in northwestern France earlier
on Thursday has been put out by the fire service, an EDF
spokeswoman said, adding there had been no injuries.
Smoke inside the reactor triggered the automatic outage of
the reactor at 1020 GMT. EDF said two small fires were caused by
hot oil leaking from a pump inside the reactor building.
The fire service was on site at 1115 GMT and proceeded to
put out the fire, EDF added.
The installation was described by EDF as safe.
(Reporting By Muriel Boselli; EDited by Sybille de La Hamaide
and Gus Trompiz)