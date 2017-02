PARIS Jan 30 EDF said a fire that broke out earlier on Monday at its 1,450 megawatt Le Havre coal-fired electricity plant in northern France had not yet been contained.

Electricity production was suspended at the plant, EDF added.

"Firemen are still at the site," an EDF spokeswoman said.

The fire broke out at 0720 GMT in the machine room of unit 2, prompting the evacuation of 300 staff.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, EDF added. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli and Karolin Schaps, editing by Jane Baird)