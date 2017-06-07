PARIS, June 7 French nuclear regulator ASN is
set to give safety clearance for the nuclear reactor vessel
being built for French utility EDF at its Flamanville
site, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper said the regulator had provided EDF with
elements of a preliminary report on the reactor which indicate
that the equipment meets the safety conditions for the reactor
to start up normally.
Non-approval for EDF would have meant billions of euros in
extra costs and would have jeopardised its planned takeover of
nuclear group Areva's reactor unit.
ASN has been studying weak spots in the reactor's lid and
base since the reported discovery in 2015 of carbon
concentrations in the steel caused during the manufacturing
process.
EDF declined to comment on the report.
