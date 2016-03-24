PARIS, March 24 French state-controlled utility EDF said on Thursday that the EPR nuclear reactor it is building in Flamanville, France remains on track to start up in the last quarter of 2018.

EDF said in a statement that in the first quarter of 2016 it had completed installation of Flamanville's main primary circuit and that the large components - four steam generators, reactor vessel, pressuriser and reactor coolant pumps - have been installed and assembled.

"Achievement of the first milestone constitutes a key stage towards the start-up of the reactor scheduled for the last quarter of 2018," Xavier Ursat, EDF head of nuclear newbuild.

In September, EDF said Flamanville would again be delayed to 2018 and raised the cost estimate to 10.5 billion euros ($11.73 billion)from an initial budget of 3 billion.

Start-up of the Areva-designed EPR reactor - of which EDF plans to build two in Hinkley Point, Britain - has been delayed several times. Construction started at the end of 2007 and it had been scheduled to start up in 2012.  ($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Susan Thomas)