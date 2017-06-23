UPDATE 1-At least eleven die in Colombia coal mine explosion
BOGOTA, June 24 At least eleven miners at an underground coal mine in Colombia have died and two remain missing after an explosion caused by methane gas, the government said on Saturday.
PARIS, June 23 A long-awaited report by the IRSN, the technical arm of French nuclear regulator ASN, advises that the vessel of the nuclear reactor EDF is building in Flamanville is fit for purpose, two sources with direct knowledge of the report told Reuters.
A negative view from the IRSN would have been disastrous for EDF, as it would cost billions of euros and years of delay to take the vessel out of the reactor building again after it was welded in place and the reactor dome sealed in 2013.
Since then, it has been covered by thousands of tonnes of concrete at the site in northwest France.
Despite excessive carbon concentrations - which can weaken the steel - in the lid and cover of the reactor vessel, the reactor will be able to operate safely although it will need monitoring over its lifetime, the report says.
A group of independent experts, who received the report last week, will discuss the document on Monday and Tuesday to formulate an opinion, after which the ASN after the summer will rule on whether Flamanville can start up in 2018.
A favourable ASN ruling is also a European Commission precondition for its approval of EDF's planned takeover of struggling state-owned reactor builder Areva's reactor unit.
FRANKFURT, June 25 German luxury carmaker Audi's management board, including Chief Executive Rupert Stadler, has been sharply criticised by company managers, Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing an internal dossier.
WASHINGTON, June 24 Leading U.S. congressmen have called on President Donald Trump to press Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove barriers to U.S. trade and investment when they meet for the first time on Monday.