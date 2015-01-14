PARIS Jan 14 EDF's new chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy said German power consumers are subsidising French power users via the export of cheap renewable energy to France.

The head of the state-controlled power utility told a French senate hearing on Wednesday that France imports German power every day nearly all day, and that part of it is re-exported to Britain, Belgium, Italy, Spain and Switzerland.

He said that, most of the time, Germany exports at a cheap price and that EDF makes money on its exports.

"This means that the weight of German subsidies for renewables, and coal, is such that, in reality, the German end consumer pays, via his green taxes, a subsidy to the French consumer," he said.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)