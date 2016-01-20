* Regulator delays ruling on Flamanville reactor weak spots

* Might impact EDF schedule for 2018 startup

* ASN says existing reactors' extension not a given

* Industry's financial problems cause for safety concern (Adds Chevet comments, background)

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, Jan 20 French nuclear regulator ASN has pushed back until the end of this year a decision on what to do about weak spots in the vessel of a new-generation EPR nuclear reactor that utility EDF is building in northern France.

In October, ASN said it would rule "soon" on EDF and nuclear group Areva's plans for dealing with weak spots in the European Pressurised Reactor (EPR) in Flamanville.

Pushing back the decision could lead to further delays at the reactor, which is years behind schedule. EDF said in September Flamanville would not be operational before 2018 and would cost 10.5 billion euros ($11.5 billion), up from an initial budget of 3 billion.

"The companies will have to run tests, then analyse them. Then we need to analyse them. Normally, we should be able to rule on this by the end of the year," ASN chief Pierre-Franck Chevet told a news conference.

ASN said in April that tests had shown that in some zones of the EPR's reactor vessel and cover there was a significant concentration of carbon, which weakens the mechanical resilience of the steel and its ability to resist the spreading of cracks.

If ASN were to decide that Areva needs to replace the reactor vessel or lid because of the weak spots, the Flamanville project could face significant further delays and cost overruns.

EDF plans to build two EPRs (European Pressurised Reactors) at Hinkley Point in Britain.

Chevet said that it was not a given that EDF would be allowed to extend the life of its other reactors and that a first decision was due around 2018.

In January 2015, Chevet had said the ASN would give a preliminary opinion about the possible lifespan extension of EDF's nuclear reactors by the end of 2015.

Chevet said that a first document about the life extension will be put up for public consultation in coming weeks.

EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Levy said last year he was confident EDF could make its reactors work for 50 or 60 years.

Chevet also said the financial difficulties of France's nuclear sector are a major worry for the regulator.

Areva is virtually bankrupt after years of losses wiped out its capital, while EDF needs to find funds to take over Areva's reactor arm, upgrade its own nuclear fleet, build new nuclear plants in Britain, and generate provisions for decommissioning and nuclear waste storage. ($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Jason Neely and Adrian Croft)