(Corrects to clarify in paragraph four that Macron is referring
to public sector partners and not the public)
CIVAUX, France, March 17 The French government
wants majority state-owned utility EDF to push ahead
with a UK nuclear reactor project at Hinkley Point and would be
willing to recapitalise the company, Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron said on Thursday.
"If you believe in nuclear, you cannot say that you will not
participate in the biggest nuclear project in the world," Macron
told EDF staff during a visit to the company's nuclear plant at
Civaux, in mid-western France.
"Not doing Hinkley Point would be a mistake."
The minister said opening up the capital of EDF-owned
electricity grid operator RTE to public sector and other
partners could be one way to refinance EDF, adding that the
state may be willing to make concessions with regard to
dividends.
The government has already agreed to accept one year's worth
of dividends in shares instead of cash on its 85 percent
holding.
Asked about a report in Challenges magazine saying EDF would
get a capital injection of 11.7 billion euros ($13.23 billion),
EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy told reporters: "That's
not what my calculator told me."
($1 = 0.8844 euros)
