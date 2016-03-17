(Corrects to clarify in paragraph four that Macron is referring to public sector partners and not the public)

CIVAUX, France, March 17 The French government wants majority state-owned utility EDF to push ahead with a UK nuclear reactor project at Hinkley Point and would be willing to recapitalise the company, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"If you believe in nuclear, you cannot say that you will not participate in the biggest nuclear project in the world," Macron told EDF staff during a visit to the company's nuclear plant at Civaux, in mid-western France.

"Not doing Hinkley Point would be a mistake."

The minister said opening up the capital of EDF-owned electricity grid operator RTE to public sector and other partners could be one way to refinance EDF, adding that the state may be willing to make concessions with regard to dividends.

The government has already agreed to accept one year's worth of dividends in shares instead of cash on its 85 percent holding.

Asked about a report in Challenges magazine saying EDF would get a capital injection of 11.7 billion euros ($13.23 billion), EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy told reporters: "That's not what my calculator told me." ($1 = 0.8844 euros)