PARIS, March 17 The French government plans to
decide by May on strategy and financial assistance for
state-controlled utility EDF as it pushes for the
company to go ahead with a multi-billion euro UK nuclear
project, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said.
The state is considering all options and could renounce its
dividend or carry out a capital increase, Macron told reporters
on Thursday during a visit to EDF's Civaux nuclear plant in
mid-western France.
"By May, we will decide on the strategy and the necessary
support measures for EDF," Macron said. "The response will be
balanced ... Nothing has been decided."
EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy added that the company
was working on the financing strategy.
"We need to define how to operate in a world where power
prices have fallen by a third in a few months," he said. "The
government is working with us."
Asked if EDF would make a decision on the Hinkley Point UK
reactor project before its annual shareholder meeting in
mid-May, he said a decision would be taken soon, without being
more specific.
