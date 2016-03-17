PARIS, March 17 The French government plans to decide by May on strategy and financial assistance for state-controlled utility EDF as it pushes for the company to go ahead with a multi-billion euro UK nuclear project, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said.

The state is considering all options and could renounce its dividend or carry out a capital increase, Macron told reporters on Thursday during a visit to EDF's Civaux nuclear plant in mid-western France.

"By May, we will decide on the strategy and the necessary support measures for EDF," Macron said. "The response will be balanced ... Nothing has been decided."

EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy added that the company was working on the financing strategy.

"We need to define how to operate in a world where power prices have fallen by a third in a few months," he said. "The government is working with us."

Asked if EDF would make a decision on the Hinkley Point UK reactor project before its annual shareholder meeting in mid-May, he said a decision would be taken soon, without being more specific. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)