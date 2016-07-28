PARIS, July 28 French state-controlled utility
EDF has agreed to sell a 49 percent stake in its
high-voltage power grid unit RTE to state-owned bank Caisse des
Depots, French daily Le Monde wrote on its website.
It said the plan would be presented to EDF's board on
Thursday afternoon.
The price on which EDF and CDC have agreed is not known but
it corresponds to a value of more than 6 to 7 billion euros, the
newspaper reported.
EDF declined to comment.
The sale could be part of a 10 billion euro asset sale plan
with which EDF hopes to shore up its balance sheet and raise
funds to invest in nuclear plants in France and Britain.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)