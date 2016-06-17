By Geert De Clercq
| NANTES, France, June 17
NANTES, France, June 17 A Chinese investment in
France's high-voltage network would be a sensitive issue and
utility EDF's grid unit, RTE, is not in talks with Chinese
counterpart China State Grid, as part of a plan to open its
capital, RTE's chief executive said on Thursday.
State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) has invested in power
grids in southern Europe and utilities specialists say the
Chinese network giant is looking into all investment
opportunities in EU networks.
The French government has asked EDF, which is 85
percent state-owned, to sell up to half of its 100 percent stake
in electricity transmission network operator RTE in order to
help finance a project to build nuclear reactors in Britain.
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron has said state-owned bank
Caisse des Depots (CDC) might buy a stake in RTE. Under a 2004
law, RTE's capital must be held by EDF or other public entities.
At a dinner in Nantes, in western France, RTE Chief
Executive Francois Brottes said that RTE in theory can only have
public shareholders, but pointed out that 15 percent of EDF's
shareholders were private. EDF is the bourse-listed parent of
RTE.
Asked if SGCC could take a stake in RTE, Brottes said that
as a monopoly operator, RTE is of vital importance for France.
"We are a hyper-strategic company. Therefore, when it comes
to issues as sensitive as this, one has to apply a principle of
precaution, in the name of national interest," he said.
A possible Chinese investment in RTE would not be just a
financial issue, as it concerns vital infrastructure, he added.
Brottes, a former chairman of the France-Taiwan
parliamentary friendship group, said SGCC had not shown an
interest in investing in RTE.
"The Chinese have not knocked on our door, or if they did I
was not there that day," he said.
In 2012, SGCC bought 25 percent of Portuguese grid operator
REN, and it paid 2.1 billion euros in 2014 for a 35
percent stake in Italy's CDP Reti, which owns large minority
stakes in gas transport group Snam and power grid Terna
.
"Our friends at Terna clearly are not complaining about
their presence, and neither do the Portuguese," Brottes said.
Earlier this month, SGCC was selected preferred bidder for a
14 percent stake in Belgian gas and power distribution firm
Eandis, marking its first foray into Western Europe.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Peter Cooney)