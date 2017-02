LONDON Aug 12 EDF Energy , Britain's largest nuclear power producer, reduced output from its 660-megawatt (MW) unit Heysham 2-7 for refuelling on Friday, the utility said.

"The low load is for planned refuelling," a spokesman said after Friday output dropped by nearly half from 395-MW to 200-MW earlier this morning. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)