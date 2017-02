LONDON Aug 19 EDF Energy , Britain's largest nuclear power producer, reconnected its 660-megawatt (MW) Heysham 2-7 nuclear reactor on Friday afternoon, a spokeswoman said.

"The reactor has just synchronised with the grid," she said.

The reactor went offline unexpectedly on Tuesday following the outage of a boiler quadrant. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)