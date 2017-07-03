PARIS, July 3 Revised cost estimates and a
delayed delivery in the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in
Britain will not have any impact on the contract signed by
French utility EDF and the British government, the
company said on Monday.
The French state-controlled utility raised its estimate for
the costs involved with its Hinkley Point C power station it is
building in Britain by 1.5 billion pounds ($1.95 billion), and
added that the risk of a deferral in the delivery (COD) of the
project was estimated at 15 months for Unit 1.
EDF energy director Vincent de Rivaz told journalists in a
conference call that following discussions with the British
government, the new cost estimates and delivery delay will have
no impact on the Hinkley Point contract signed between the
company, the British government and partners.
($1 = 0.7711 pounds)
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)