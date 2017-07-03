PARIS, July 3 French state-owned power company
EDF has raised its estimate for the costs involved with
its Hinkley Point C power station in Britain, which has been
beset with budget problems.
EDF said the costs estimated at completing the Hinkley
project had increased by 1.5 billion pounds to stand at 19.6
billion pounds ($25.5 billion).
EDF added that the risk of a deferral in the delivery (COD)
of the project was estimated at 15 months for Unit 1 at Hinkley
and 9 months for Unit 2, which would entail an additional
potential cost of around 0.7 billion pounds.
Hinkley Point C would be Britain's first new nuclear plant
in decades, but it has been plagued by delays and criticised
over its guaranteed price for electricity, which is higher than
current market prices.
($1 = 0.7691 pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)