PARIS, July 3 Ratings agency Moody's said on
Monday an upward revision of construction costs of Hinkley Point
C nuclear power station in Britain and the risk of a delay in
its start are negative for EDF's credit rating.
"The company estimates that its internal rate of return on
the project will drop to 8.5 from 9.0 percent initially. Should
the completion be delayed, this will further fall to 8.2
percent," Moody's lead analyst Paul Marty said in an emailed
statement.
French state-owned utility EDF flagged a construction cost
overrun at its Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Britain
on Monday, in a new blow for a group of EDF projects already
facing delays, rising costs and other problems.
"More generally, the announcement illustrates the risks for
EDF and its partner China General Nuclear Power Corporation of
constructing the power station and of shouldering the financial
implications of a very long construction phase during which the
investment will not generate any cash flow."
Moody's has A3 long-term rating with a stable outlook on
EDF.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, editing by David Evans)