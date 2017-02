LONDON Nov 10 EDF Energy, Britain's biggest nuclear power producer, reduced output at its 460-megawatt (MW) Hunterston B-8 nuclear plant for planned refuelling, it said on Thursday.

"Reactor 4 at Hunterston B power station is at low-load for planned refuelling, which commenced on 10 November," a spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Alison Birrane)