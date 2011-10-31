PARIS Oct 31 French utility EDF said on Monday that it had reached an agreement with the Italian shareholders of Edison on the main principles of an industrial and shareholding reorganisation of the Italian utility.

The announcement brings France's state-owned electricity giant a step closer to taking control of Edison, which has a market value of $6.4 billion, after months of wrangling among the shareholders. Edison is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by Italian regional utility A2A .

The board of A2A has already approved the preliminary agreement.

EDF said that the agreement would result in the current shareholders' pact being extended until November 4 to allow A2A, and other shareholders Iren and Delmi, to obtain "all the corporate authorisations required."

EDF said the completion of the transaction remains subject to approval of relevant regulatory authorities, as well as all final corporate approvals. "There can be no assurance that a transaction will be realised," it wrote in the statement.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud)