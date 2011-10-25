* EDF in talks with Alpiq to buy 20 pct stake in Edipower
* Edipower is 50 pct-owned by Italian utility Edison
* EDF says deal part of its proposals for Edison control
* EDF, Italian shareholder must reach deal on Edison by Oct.
31
* EDF CFO, A2A to meet on Thursday - source says
By Marie Maitre
PARIS, Oct 25 French utility EDF has
signed a preliminary deal to boost its stake in Italian
renewable energy company Edipower as part of a wider push to win
control of Edipower's parent Edison .
After months of wrangling with Rome and a group of Italian
shareholders, EDF is now locked in a battle for Edison with only
six days to go before a deadline that could see Italy's
second-biggest utility broken up and auctioned.
Many analysts see Edipower as Edison's crown jewel -- it
runs nine power plants and is much less indebted than Edison.
They see EDF's bid to boost its existing stake in Edipower to
about 45 percent by acquiring a 20 percent holding from Swiss
firm Alpiq as a key step towards control of Edison.
EDF and leading Italian shareholder A2A have long
expressed dissatisfaction with Edison's results.
EDF wants to take the reins of the debt-laden group to
dictate its strategy and use Edison as a platform to develop its
gas business, while Italian utility A2A hopes to transform a
financial stake into industrial assets.
The two sides are trying to negotiate a deal on the
company's revamp after Rome's centre-right government -- alarmed
by a raft of French takeovers of top Italian companies -- had
blocked an initial agreement in March.
EDF's Finance Director Thomas Piquemal will this week meet
A2A's managing director Renato Ravanelli to discuss Edison's
reorganisation, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. An
EDF spokeswoman said she had no comment.
"There will be a meeting on Thursday between Ravanelli and
Piquemal where the Italian manager will reiterate the March
deal. It could be the decisive meeting to close the deal," the
source said.
EDF stepped up pressure on Monday to convince its Italian
partners to accept the terms of a new proposal but a senior
executive at A2A immediately refuted it as "unacceptable."
EDF has said it would buy out Italian shareholders in three
years at an unspecified price, and has offered renewable energy
assets from Edison in return for their Edipower stakes.
Edipower is 50-percent-owned by Edison, while A2A holds 20
percent, Iren 10 percent and Alpiq 20
percent.
EDF said on Tuesday it had started talks with Alpiq to buy
the Swiss company's Edipower stake based on a price range of 150
to 200 million euros ($208-$278 million). EDF owns a 25 percent
stake in Alpiq.
"This preliminary agreement is part of the new proposal
regarding Edison made yesterday in Milan by EDF to its Italian
partners," EDF said in a statement.
Edison shares fell 1.4 percent to 0.87 euros by 1515 GMT
after losing 6 percent on Monday as investors took in the terms
of EDF's new offer. EDF shares lost 1.9 percent at 22.46 euros
while the broader utilities index fell 1.6 percent.
EDF is now building momentum to force an agreement on
Edison, said analysts, who interpreted the agreement with Alpiq
as evidence that EDF was now seeking to inch its way into
Edipower's and Edison's capital.
"EDF is forcing them (the shareholders) to the wall. They
either agree to the deal as offered or run the risk of losing
everything," said a Paris-based analyst who asked not to be
named.
EDF and Italian shareholders have until Oct. 31 to reach a
deal on a new shareholding structure for Edison. EDF's Piquemal
said on Monday EDF would only agree to extend negotiations if it
had the certainty that a deal was within reach.
Otherwise Edison runs the risk of being broken up and a
competitive bid for its assets would follow.
"Where are they going to find buyers for these assets given
the current financial market crisis and given that Edison is far
from being in a good shape? EDF definitely has the upper hand in
these negotiations," said the analyst in Paris.
But a London-based analyst said this was a dangerous
strategy for EDF, which could face a loss if Edison had to be
broken up.
"The reality is it's going to take longer than people think
to get to a final agreement. An extension (of the Oct. 31
deadline) is very likely," said a second London-based analyst.
"EDF are taking small steps and over time they will get the
control they want. Very likely they'll succeed."
Italian shareholders of Edison met in Milan on Tuesday to
review EDF's offer amid signs that some shareholders may not be
as opposed to the French group's terms as A2A appeared to be.
Earlier this month, Fitch threatened to lower its credit
rating on Edison in the absence of a broad agreement over its
reorganisation by the end of October.
($1=0.720 euros)
(Additional reporting By Leila Abboud, Caroline Jacobs in
Paris, Michel Rose and Nigel Tutt in Milan.; Editing by Will
Waterman, Helen Massy-Beresford and Erica Billingham)