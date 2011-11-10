* 9-months sales up 3.2 pct at 47.2 bln euros
* Nuclear power generation in France up 5.4 pct at 315 TWh
* Raises French nuclear generation goal to 415-420 TWh
* Confirms 2011 financial guidance
(Adds CFO comments, closing shares, background)
PARIS, Nov 10 EDF raised its
target for nuclear power generation in France and stuck to its
full-year financial goals as the French utility reported a 3.2
percent rise in nine-month sales.
State-controlled EDF said on Thursday that sales over the
first nine months of the year reached 47.2 billion euros ($64
bln), as strong performance at its nuclear power plants offset a
drop in hydropower generation.
EDF runs 58 reactors in France and the country represented
57 percent of the utility's sales in the nine-month period with
underlying sales growth up 4.3 percent.
The availability and production of EDF's plants allowed the
group to raise its nuclear generation target to 415 to 420 TWh
from a previous range of 411 to 418 TWh.
The world's biggest producer of nuclear power still expects
underlying core earnings to grow between 4 and 6 percent in
2011, for its net debt to core earnings ratio to shrink to 2.1
from 2.3 and to keep its 2011 dividend at least stable versus
2010.
While Chief Financial Officer Thomas Piquemal said that EDF
was confident for its operational performance, the financial
crisis has made the company more cautious.
"Clearly the financial situation and market tensions ...
make us more prudent than before, but without any particular
worries," Piquemal said on a conference call.
EDISON
EDF and a core group of Italian shareholders are hammering
out the technical details of a deal that is meant to give EDF
control over Italian utility Edison and end a
long-running saga over the company's future. The deadline is
Nov. 30.
In a first meeting with the Italian market regulator Consob
on Wednesday, EDF and Italian shareholders gave a technical
presentation of their broad agreement, Piquemal said.
In the next weeks, EDF will ask Consob if it can be exempted
from having to make an offer to buy out minority shareholders in
Edison.
Under Italian law, any restructuring that leads to a change
of control triggers a mandatory bid for minorities' shares with
the price set by Consob.
"If we don't obtain it (the exemption), the price at which
we have to make an offer will be determining and at that stage,
we think we can show it should not exceed the average stock
price over the past 12 months," Piquemall said, adding that in
other words the price would be 0.84 euros a share.
Piquemal said such an offer would value Edison at close to
10 times its 2011 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) -- a premium compared to some of
Edison's competitors. He did not identify which ones.
Piquemal also said EDF was in talks with Veolia
Environnement about raising the power company's stake
in their Dalkia energy services joint venture, citing a desire
to be on an equal footing with its partner. To do that, EDF
could raise its stake to 50 percent from 34 percent, he said.
EDF would like to extend the unit's international reach to
the United States. EDF is already present in the U.S. and
Dalkia's entrance there could allow for synergies between the
groups.
"Energy services are at the heart of EDF's business and
strategy. Our wish is to develop this even more," Piquemal said.
"We wish ... not to remain immobile as we have been in the past
10 years."
EDF aims to be the world's biggest provider of carbon-free
electricity by 2020 as it expects global demand for electricity
to double by 2050.
EDF shares closed 0.7 percent higher at 20.68 euros, though
the shares are still down 26 percent this year, while the
European utilities index ended up 0.4 percent.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
(Reporting By Caroline Jacobs and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by
Christian Plumb)