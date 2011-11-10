* 9-months sales up 3.2 pct at 47.2 bln euros

* Nuclear power generation in France up 5.4 pct at 315 TWh

* Raises French nuclear generation goal to 415-420 TWh

* Confirms 2011 financial guidance (Adds CFO comments, closing shares, background)

PARIS, Nov 10 EDF raised its target for nuclear power generation in France and stuck to its full-year financial goals as the French utility reported a 3.2 percent rise in nine-month sales.

State-controlled EDF said on Thursday that sales over the first nine months of the year reached 47.2 billion euros ($64 bln), as strong performance at its nuclear power plants offset a drop in hydropower generation.

EDF runs 58 reactors in France and the country represented 57 percent of the utility's sales in the nine-month period with underlying sales growth up 4.3 percent.

The availability and production of EDF's plants allowed the group to raise its nuclear generation target to 415 to 420 TWh from a previous range of 411 to 418 TWh.

The world's biggest producer of nuclear power still expects underlying core earnings to grow between 4 and 6 percent in 2011, for its net debt to core earnings ratio to shrink to 2.1 from 2.3 and to keep its 2011 dividend at least stable versus 2010.

While Chief Financial Officer Thomas Piquemal said that EDF was confident for its operational performance, the financial crisis has made the company more cautious.

"Clearly the financial situation and market tensions ... make us more prudent than before, but without any particular worries," Piquemal said on a conference call.

EDISON

EDF and a core group of Italian shareholders are hammering out the technical details of a deal that is meant to give EDF control over Italian utility Edison and end a long-running saga over the company's future. The deadline is Nov. 30.

In a first meeting with the Italian market regulator Consob on Wednesday, EDF and Italian shareholders gave a technical presentation of their broad agreement, Piquemal said.

In the next weeks, EDF will ask Consob if it can be exempted from having to make an offer to buy out minority shareholders in Edison.

Under Italian law, any restructuring that leads to a change of control triggers a mandatory bid for minorities' shares with the price set by Consob.

"If we don't obtain it (the exemption), the price at which we have to make an offer will be determining and at that stage, we think we can show it should not exceed the average stock price over the past 12 months," Piquemall said, adding that in other words the price would be 0.84 euros a share.

Piquemal said such an offer would value Edison at close to 10 times its 2011 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) -- a premium compared to some of Edison's competitors. He did not identify which ones.

Piquemal also said EDF was in talks with Veolia Environnement about raising the power company's stake in their Dalkia energy services joint venture, citing a desire to be on an equal footing with its partner. To do that, EDF could raise its stake to 50 percent from 34 percent, he said.

EDF would like to extend the unit's international reach to the United States. EDF is already present in the U.S. and Dalkia's entrance there could allow for synergies between the groups.

"Energy services are at the heart of EDF's business and strategy. Our wish is to develop this even more," Piquemal said. "We wish ... not to remain immobile as we have been in the past 10 years."

EDF aims to be the world's biggest provider of carbon-free electricity by 2020 as it expects global demand for electricity to double by 2050.

EDF shares closed 0.7 percent higher at 20.68 euros, though the shares are still down 26 percent this year, while the European utilities index ended up 0.4 percent. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting By Caroline Jacobs and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Christian Plumb)