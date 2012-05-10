* EDF's Q1 sales up 6.3 pct to 20.8 bln euros

* The group confirms 2011-2015 financial outlook

* Sales at EDF Energies Nouvelles up 9.5 pct (Updates with details, analyst comment)

PARIS, May 10 French state-controlled power group EDF reported a 6.3 percent rise i n first-quarter sales, after bitterly cold temperatures boosted electricity demand and prices.

The world's biggest single producer of nuclear power also confirmed its 2011-2015 financial outlook, which includes an average annual EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization) growth of 4 to 6 percent and a net average yearly income up 5 to 10 percent.

The group, which also confirmed its electricity output target for 2012 at 420-425 terawatt hours, on Thursday posted sales of 20.83 billion euros ($27.00 billion) for the first three months of 2012, up fr o m 19.6 billion euros in the same period a year ago.

Cold weather lifted French electricity demand to record highs on February 7 and 8, driving power prices sharply higher. In the first two weeks of February, temperatures were 11 degrees Celsius below seasonal averages.

"First quarter growth in our sales is due to a solid performance by the nuclear fleet in France," said EDF's Chief Executive Henri Proglio in a statement. EDF produces 75 percent of its French power needs through nuclear energy.

"This result was achieved by mobilising all our means of production during the cold snap, and in particular a significant improvement in hydropower output, despite unfavourable weather conditions," he added.

In 2011, EDF's 58 nuclear reactors had an available capacity of 80.7 percent, up from an initial target of 78.5 percent.

In France sales totaled 12.5 billion euros in the first three months of 2012, a 5.1 rise in organic growth. While nuclear output fell by 0.7 percent, hydropower production increased by 1 terawatt hour despite production falling to a record low in March.

"EDF results are above our expectations," said one London-based analyst who declined to be named. "While results in France are in line with what we anticipated due to good nuclear availability and higher prices, the surprise comes from the group's international results," he said.

International sales, outside of the UK and Italy, rose by 10.8 percent in organic growth to 2.4 billion euros, bolstered notably by Belgium, which posted a 17.5 percent increase.

Sales at EDF Energies Nouvelles, the renewable arm of the power group, posted a 9.5 percent rise in organic growth compared with the first quarter in 2011. This was due mainly to the commissioning of new capacity in 2011 in Europe as well as the U.S. and favourable sunlight in all countries. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Editing by Christian Plumb)