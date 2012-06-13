PARIS, June 13 The French energy regulator CRE
will raise electricity transport tariffs by 1.8 percent for
retail customers and by 2.79 percent for industrial clients from
Aug. 1 to help cover investments by two units of
state-controlled utility EDF.
France's new Socialist government will now need to decide
whether to lower other tariffs to spare users a rise in their
overall electricity bills.
Tariffs for using the public electricity transmission and
distribution networks help fund investments made by the RTE,
which manages the public transmission network, and by the ERDF,
which delivers the electricity sold by electricity suppliers to
end-users.
Both are owned by EDF, which is awaiting the government's
decision on whether to raise electricity tariffs.
Last year, the transmission usage tariff for retail
customers increased 2.56 percent and the distribution network
usage tariff for industrial clients was increased 3.94 percent.
That meant an overall rise of 1.7 percent for residential
customers and a jump of 3.2 percent for industrial and large
business customers.
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; editing by Jason Neely)