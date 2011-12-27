* EDF to pay 700 mln euros to raise Edison stake

* Delmi, A2A, Iren to own Edison affiliate Edipower

* Italy govt pleased with deal

* EDF acquisition subject to Consob agreeing on price (Recasts, adds Italy minister, analyst comments)

By Caroline Jacobs and Stephen Jewkes

PARIS/MILAN, Dec 27 French state power company EDF has tightened its grip on Italy's No 2 utility Edison, buying off a group of shareholders who had opposed its offer by selling them a prize asset and winning government blessing.

On Tuesday, after months of wrangling, EDF reached a long-awaited deal to win control of Edison for 700 million euros ($912.73 million), enabling it to take charge of revamping Edison which has been hit by high debt and sliding profits.

In a preliminary deal, state-controlled EDF agreed to pay 0.84 euros a share to boost its stake in Edison to 81 from 50 percent, with plans to offer the same to minority shareholders.

Under the deal, EDF would effectively swap Edison's stake in power generation unit Edipower, widely seen as the company's 7.7 gigawatt crown jewel, for the Edison holding of the core Italian investors.

"They have made a concession on Edipower, but it was a condition fixed by the Italians," said a Paris-based analyst who declined to be named. "Most important is that the offer does not seem to be too high. The price and terms are in line with what was expected," he added.

Edison is currently controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A

At the end of October, Edison's owners reached a deal on a reorganisation that would have given EDF majority control in return for hydroelectric assets and a 30 percent Edison stake.

But a dispute over Edison's finances and apportioning debt inside the group scuppered the accord and hardened positions, prompting Italy's Industry Minister Corrado Passera, former CEO of Edison creditor bank Intesa Sanpaolo, to step in and orchestrate a deal.

"With (EDF) Chairman (Henri) Proglio we shared a common market view and from him I received confirmation of the firm, long-term commitment of EDF in Italy, also via Edison," Passera said in a statement on Tuesday.

EDF plans to use Edison -- which produces and sells electric power, natural gas and crude oil -- as a platform to develop its gas business in Italy, which traditionally has had some of the highest power prices in Europe.

Edison is developing a gas pipeline that will link Algeria with Sardinia and Tuscany as well as working on a project that will link Italy and Europe to Greece and Turkey.

A deal on Edison reached back in March was blocked by the previous Italian government of Silvio Berlusconi which set up barriers to foreign takeovers in certain strategic industries.

Earlier this year, French dairy group Lactalis won control of rival Parmalat and luxury group LVMH secured Italy's Bulgari.

ITALIANS HAPPY

A2A, which has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with results at Edison, said integration between A2A and Edipower will create Italy's second-biggest power producer with an installed capacity of around 10 gigawatts.

"It's a good deal for the Italians who will be able to exit immediately. The price is not great and A2A, which bought its shares at around 1.5 euros, will have to book a loss. But then Edison is in bad financial straits," a Milan analyst said.

Lingering uncertainty over Edison's fate led Standard & Poors and Fitch Ratings agencies to cut their credit ratings with S&P citing weak results and Fitch saying the delays limited the company's ability to focus on how to run its business, particularly with debt maturing.

EDF Finance Director Thomas Piquemal told a conference call the agreement should now put credit rating agencies at ease. But he declined to say if EDF would go ahead with a capital increase of between 1 billion and 1.5 billion euros, as had been suggested last week by a source close to the matter.

Falling gas and power prices have squeezed margins at Edison, exacerbated by onerous long-term take-or-pay gas contracts which it is trying to renegotiate.

The delays in reorganization have limited the company's ability to focus on key management functions, including the planning of funding and liquidity requirements.

EDF's purchase of the Italian investors' stakes in Edison constitutes a change of ownership and, under Italian law, should trigger a mandatory tender offer for the remainder of the company -- including roughly 10 percent held by Carlo Tassara, the holding company of Franco-Polish financier Romain Zaleski.

The deal is subject to Italian securities regulator Consob not requiring EDF to bid more than 0.84 euros a share for outstanding minorities' Edison shareholdings, EDF said.

($1 = 0.7669 euros) (Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum in Paris,; Editing by Christian Plumb, Jodie Ginsberg and Helen Massy-Beresford)