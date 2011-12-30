PARIS Dec 30 French utility EDF has defended the terms of its buyout of minorities at Italy's No. 2 utility Edison in a letter to Italian regulator Consob published late on Thursday.

The valuation of Edison shares at 0.84 euros ($1.08) was the outcome of talks between state-controlled EDF and Italian investors, led by regional utility A2A, and was in line with the average stock-market price over the past year, the letter said.

"Such valuation was the result of negotiation between the parties...This valuation is in line with the average stock market price over the past twelve months," EDF said.

EDF has said it will pay 700 million euros ($906.25 million) to boost its stake in Edison to 81 percent from 50 percent in a deal that values Edison shares at 0.84 euros.

The deal is subject to Consob confirming that the price of a minorities bid will not exceed that value. Under Italian law a change of ownership triggers a mandatory bid for the shares of minority investors.

Commenting on EDF's sale of Edipower as part of the same deal, EDF said in its letter the price was determined by talks that took into account the "highest value in the valuation range". The letter said the price to be paid to Edison would amount to approximately 600 million euros.

As for the gas supply agreements struck between Edipower and Edison, EDF said the understanding reached was "preliminary" and in the interests of both companies. ($1 = 0.7743 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Blaise Robinson)