PARIS Dec 30 French utility EDF
has defended the terms of its buyout of minorities at Italy's
No. 2 utility Edison in a letter to Italian regulator
Consob published late on Thursday.
The valuation of Edison shares at 0.84 euros ($1.08) was the
outcome of talks between state-controlled EDF and Italian
investors, led by regional utility A2A, and was in line
with the average stock-market price over the past year, the
letter said.
"Such valuation was the result of negotiation between the
parties...This valuation is in line with the average stock
market price over the past twelve months," EDF said.
EDF has said it will pay 700 million euros ($906.25 million)
to boost its stake in Edison to 81 percent from 50 percent in a
deal that values Edison shares at 0.84 euros.
The deal is subject to Consob confirming that the price of a
minorities bid will not exceed that value. Under Italian law a
change of ownership triggers a mandatory bid for the shares of
minority investors.
Commenting on EDF's sale of Edipower as part of the same
deal, EDF said in its letter the price was determined by talks
that took into account the "highest value in the valuation
range". The letter said the price to be paid to Edison would
amount to approximately 600 million euros.
As for the gas supply agreements struck between Edipower and
Edison, EDF said the understanding reached was "preliminary" and
in the interests of both companies.
($1 = 0.7743 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Blaise Robinson)