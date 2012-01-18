PARIS Jan 18 Electricity prices in France
could rise by 30 percent through 2016 given upcoming investment
needs if the current regulatory approach is maintained, Les
Echos reported, citing comments by the president of the
Commission of Electricity Regulation (CRE).
The rise of about 6 percent a year from 2012 prices would
include the additional cost of 10-15 billion euros of work on
France's nuclear reactors to upgrade safety controls after the
nuclear disaster at Japan's Fukushima plant, the paper said.
CRE president Philippe de Ladoucette said that to arrive at
the price rise he assumed the contribution to fund renewable
energy known as the CSPE would double by 2016, the price charged
for usage of the public electricity network would rise by 4
percent annually including inflation, and nuclear prices would
increase by 2 percent a year.
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)