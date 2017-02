PARIS, April 6 France's EDF said on Friday that there was no more water leak at the pump of the Penly 2 nuclear reactor in northwestern France and that the cooling sytem was back to normal.

"Since 0200 GMT, there is no more leak at the pump's joint" EDF said in a statement, adding the incident had had no impact on the environment.

Late on Thursday, EDF had said that two small fires that broke out at Penly had been put out by its fire service. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)