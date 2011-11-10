PARIS Nov 10 EDF raised its target for nuclear power generation in France and stuck to its full-year financial goals as the French utility reported a 3.2 percent rise in nine-month sales.

State-controlled EDF said on Thursday that sales over the first nine months of the year reached 47.2 billion euros ($64 bln), as strong performance of its nuclear nuclear power plants offset a drop in hydropower generation.

EDF runs 58 reactors in France and the country represented 57 percent of the state-controlled utility's sales in the nine-month period.

The availability and production of the French plants allowed the group to raise its nuclear generation target to 415 to 420 TWh from a previous range of 411 to 418 TWh.

The world's biggest producer of nuclear power still expects underlying core earnings to grow between 4 and 6 percent in 2011. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting By Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)