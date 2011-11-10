PARIS Nov 10 EDF raised its
target for nuclear power generation in France and stuck to its
full-year financial goals as the French utility reported a 3.2
percent rise in nine-month sales.
State-controlled EDF said on Thursday that sales over the
first nine months of the year reached 47.2 billion euros ($64
bln), as strong performance of its nuclear nuclear power plants
offset a drop in hydropower generation.
EDF runs 58 reactors in France and the country represented
57 percent of the state-controlled utility's sales in the
nine-month period.
The availability and production of the French plants allowed
the group to raise its nuclear generation target to 415 to 420
TWh from a previous range of 411 to 418 TWh.
The world's biggest producer of nuclear power still expects
underlying core earnings to grow between 4 and 6 percent in
2011.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
(Reporting By Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)