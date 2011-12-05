PARIS Dec 5 EDF plans to invest
1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion) to build a coal-fired power
plant in Poland, where electricity demand is rising 3 percent
annually and old plants will need to be shut down.
The project involves the replacement of the four oldest
units at the Rybnik plant with a single, more efficient one, EDF
said in a statement on Monday.
The announcement comes as EDF has said it would diversify
its nuclear-dominated portfolio by building strong businesses in
gas and coal, as well as hydropower and renewables.
It also plans to increase the share of its power production
capacity abroad, reducing its exposure to government-set power
rates in its domestic French market.
($1 = 0.7446 euros)
