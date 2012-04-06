PARIS, April 6 State-owned utility EDF in partnership with Alstom has won the bulk of the country's first offshore wind farm tender, France's energy minister said on Friday.

EDF won three of the tenders four offshore wind sites while a fourth was won by Spain's Iberdrola in partnership with French state-owned nuclear reactor maker Areva.

France's GDF Suez and Germany's Siemens were unsuccessful in their tender to build an offshore wind farm.

The tender will build an offshore wind capacity of 2,000 megawatts (MW) in northern France and represents an investment of 7 billion euros, industry minister Eric Besson told a news conference.

France launched the tender last July under plans to meet 23 percent of energy demand from renewable sources by 2020.

A second tender will be held in the second half of 2012, the minister said.

(Reporting by Muriel Boselli, Dominique Vidalon)