PARIS Oct 25 EDF said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary deal to buy Swedish energy firm Alpiq's 20 percent equity stake in Italian company Edipower with negotiations beginning on the basis of a price range between 150-200 million euros (up to $278 mln).

Any deal would have to be approved by the boards of both companies, which will be in exclusive talks until January 15, 2012.

"This preliminary agreement is part of the new proposal regarding Edison made yesterday in Milan by EDF to its Italian partners," said EDF in a statement. ($1=0.720 euros) (Reporting By Leila Abboud; Editing by Mike Nesbit)