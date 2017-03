(Removes extraneous word "euros" from first paragraph.)

PARIS Jan 11 French power group EDF said on Friday it had sold its entire 1.6 percent stake in U.S. power group Exelon Corp for $470 million.

The deal was made at an average selling price of $34.70 per share, which represented an 18.6 percent premium on Exelon's closing share price on January 10, the statement said. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alison Birrane)