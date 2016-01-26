PARIS Jan 26 French utility EDF said
on Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with
Nuclear Power Corp of India Ltd (NPCIL) for the construction of
six EPR nuclear reactors at Jaitapur, in the west of India.
With this agreement, EDF takes over the long-delayed project
from French nuclear group Areva, which will sell its
reactor arm to EDF later this year.
The Jaitapur project is at the preliminary technical studies
stage after getting initial environmental clearance in 2010, EDF
said in a statement. A contract for pre-engineering studies was
signed by Areva and NPCIL last April.
EDF said that in the next few months it would continue work
started by Areva and NPCIL to secure certification for the EPR
reactor in India and to finalise the economic and financial
conditions, and technical specifications of the project,
supervised by Indian atomic organisation DAE.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)